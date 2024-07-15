Poll: 51% of Ukrainians believe that in order to conclude peace agreement with Russia, 1991 borders should be returned

More than half of citizens believe that a peace agreement with Russia can only be concluded by fully de-occupying the territory of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by a survey conducted by the Razumkov Centre from 20 to 28 June 2024 at the request of ZN.UA.

The respondents were asked: "Which of the following conditions do you consider to be the minimum necessary for a peace agreement with Russia?"

Thus, half of Ukrainians (51%) insist on the liberation of Ukraine from Russian troops within the 1991 borders. 26% can agree to stop the war along the demarcation line in early 2022, and only 9% are ready to recognise the border along the frontline at the time of the agreement.

"The West insists on the 1991 borders the most (59%), while the East and South, from which Russia has already torn off chunks, insist the least (39 and 40% respectively). Who is ultimately closer to reality and why is a topic for a separate study. By the way, it is the east (13%) and south (10%) that are more loyal to fixing the border along the front line. But the motivation here is unlikely to be the same. The East is simply tired of a decade-long war, while the South still harbours illusions that it is possible to reach an agreement with Putin if it makes certain concessions. The centre, as usual, is closest to the average. At the same time, the West (5.6%) has consistently maintained a tough negotiating line and does not intend to accept where we stand," the article says.

The survey was conducted from 20 to 28 June 2024. Sociologists surveyed the opinions of 2027 respondents aged 18 and over, with a theoretical margin of error of 2.3%.