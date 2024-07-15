German government rejects opposition leader Merz’s idea to provide fighter jets to Ukraine

The German government has commented on the recent statement by the leader of the opposition Christian Democratic Union, Friedrich Merz, that Berlin should not stand aside from the supply of combat aircraft to Ukraine.

This is reported by RND/dpa, Censor.NET informs.

Federal government spokesman Steffen Gebestreit stressed that the German Air Force does not have F-16s, the main Western fighter jet model that the allies are preparing to provide to Ukraine. Gebestreit added that Merz cannot be unaware of this.

"Even if the combat aircraft are very similar in appearance (German combat aircraft use Eurofighter Typhoons - ed.), the controls are very different. This requires long-term training... It makes no sense to give Ukraine many different types of fighter jets, regardless of who can provide these aircraft," the German government spokesman said.

Gebestreit also recalled the "aircraft coalition" to supply Ukraine with F-16s, led by Denmark. He noted that Germany fully supports the transfer of F-16s to Kyiv by Denmark and other countries that are part of the coalition.

The day before, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union, the largest opposition party in Germany, Friedrich Merz, called for increased support for Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression and for Berlin to supply combat aircraft.