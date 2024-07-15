Pentagon explains ban on Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike ATACMS in Russia by fear of war spreading beyond Ukraine

The United States fears an escalation and spread of the war beyond Ukraine when it comes to allowing Kyiv to launch long-range ATACMS missiles into Russia.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder in an interview with Voice of America, Censor.NET reports.

He recalled that Washington had recently allowed the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use American ammunition across the border for retaliatory and defensive strikes.

However, the US policy on long-range strikes has not changed. Ryder explained this position by Washington's fears of the war spreading beyond Ukraine.

"I think it's important to understand that we don't want to see unintended consequences, an escalation that could turn this conflict into a broader one that goes beyond Ukraine. I think that's something that we all need to be aware of and take very seriously," the US defence spokesman said.

Ryder noted that the US is working closely with Ukraine and partners across Europe to prevent a wider war.

However, he stressed that the United States in no way underestimates the threat that Russia poses to Ukraine. He added that the United States will continue to work with Kyiv to ensure that Ukraine's armed forces have what they need to defend their sovereign territory and people.

"The United States is not at war with Russia. We do not seek conflict with Russia, but we fully support Ukraine's right to defend itself, and we will continue to work with Ukraine to make sure that it can do that," the Pentagon spokesman added.