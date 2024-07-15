"Servant of People" Zadrozhnii demanded UAH 3.4 million bribe for not obstructing repair of water supply in Sumy region (updated)

Bribery on infrastructure repairs in Sumy region: People's Deputy served a notice of suspicion

The SAPO prosecutors and NABU detectives exposed a Ukrainian People's Deputy who demanded a bribe for not obstructing the repair of infrastructure in Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SAPO.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the People's Deputy demanded 14% of the funds allocated for the repair of the water supply system in the Okhtyrka district of Sumy region: 10% of which were intended for him personally and 4% for local law enforcement officers, who were not to interfere with the use of the allocated funds. According to the investigation, the amount of money involved is UAH 3.4 million.

The People's Deputy was served a notice of suspicion of committing crimes stipulated by Part 4 Art. 368 and Part 3 Art. 27 Part 4 Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided.

The report does not specify the name of the person involved, but Interfax-Ukraine has found out that it is People's Deputy Mykola Zadorozhnii from the Servant of the People faction.

According to People's Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko, Zadorozhnii is the head of the Provisional Investigatory Commission on fortifications.

