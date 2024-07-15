This is our priority - Pentagon spokesman Ryder on air defense systems for Ukraine

Providing Ukraine with air defense systems remains a top priority for the United States.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder in an interview with Voice of America, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine's air defense has long been a priority for Secretary Austin and the U.S. government," Ryder said.

He reminded that recently, during the NATO summit in Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the transfer of additional air defense systems to Kyiv.

"Five strategic air defense systems that will be deployed in Ukraine to create an integrated air defense network," the US Defense Department spokesman said.

Read more: Spain hands over 10 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine

At the same time, he did not disclose the timing of the deployment of these systems in Ukraine, citing security concerns.

"Needless to say, we understand the urgency of this issue, as evidenced by the horrific missile strikes by Russia, one of which hit a children's hospital. So it's something that will continue to be incredibly important to us," the Pentagon spokesman said.

Ryder also said that the Ukrainian military has already completed a training program on Patriot systems, and training on how to operate these systems continues in Europe.

Read more: We need 25 Patriot systems to protect Ukraine in its entirety - Zelenskyy

"The international coalition will work with Ukraine to determine its training needs - not just for Patriot, but for the full range of operations," Ryder said.

He concluded by adding that the United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with what it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression.

"I'll just emphasize and reiterate that we understand the urgent need for air defense capabilities. It is our priority, and we will continue to work with our allies and partners around the world to provide Ukraine with what it needs to defend itself and its people," the Pentagon spokesman said.

Read more: Germany has secretly transferred significant batch of military aid to Ukraine: Leopard 1A5, HIMARS and ammunition - media