Zelenskyy awarded title of Hero of Ukraine to seven soldiers - posthumously

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Golden Star to seven soldiers (posthumously).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the President's website.

The awards were given for personal courage and heroism displayed in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people.

The title of Hero of Ukraine was awarded to:

Dolmatov Illia Oleksandrovych - senior soldier (posthumously)

Yanhel Leonid Mykhailovych - sergeant (posthumously)

Tsykhaniuk Oleksii Ruslanovych - soldier (posthumously)

Sobchenko Artem Yuriiovych - junior sergeant (posthumously)

Ruban Oleh Oleksiiovych - junior sergeant (posthumously)

Li Serhii Heorhiiovych - Colonel (posthumously)

Kostiuchenko Serhii Petrovych - Senior Sergeant (posthumously).

