"Some "defenders" demand tribute from business" - "servant of people" Mazurash

People's Deputy from the Servant of the People faction Heorhii Mazurashu said that he has received reports of extortion of money from businessmen by the military.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"There are very unpleasant signals that some 'defenders' demand a 'tribute' from business, as in the 90s, and if they 'resist', there may be problems, even 'hits'," the People's Deputy wrote on Facebook.

Mazurashu expressed hope that these are "just empty rumors."

