Air raid alert is announced in Kyiv and number of regions. Air Force warns of missile threat
Late in the evening, on July 15, an air raid alert has been announced in Kyiv and most regions due to a missile threat.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
At 10:20 p.m., the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a missile threat in the regions where the air raid alert was announced.
