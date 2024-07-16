Air Defence Forces destroy two "Shaheds", 2 more are lost in Belarusian airspace - Air Force
The Air Defence Forces destroyed 2 "Shahed" attack UAVs and 8 reconnaissance drones.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.
Thus, from the evening of 15 July and throughout 16 July, air defence forces destroyed two Shahed attack UAVs, and two more Shaheds were lost in the airspace of Belarus.
Also, eight reconnaissance UAVs were shot down in the southern and eastern directions: 4 - Orlan-10, 2 - ZALA, 1 - Supercam and one - of an unspecified type.
