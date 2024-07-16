66% of Ukrainian citizens believe that the aggressor country Russia can be defeated by military means.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by a survey conducted by the Razumkov Centre from 20 to 28 June 2024 at the request of ZN.UA.

As part of the survey, Ukrainians were asked the following question: "Do you think Ukraine's military victory in the war with Russia is possible?".

Thus, 66% of Ukrainians believe in a military victory over Russia. While 16% share the opposite opinion, and 18% are undecided.

The West, which is least ready to negotiate with Russia, believes in victory by military means the most. There are 69% of such respondents there.

The South doubts Ukraine's military strength the most. In particular, 25% of residents of this region do not believe in a military victory over the enemy.

The survey was conducted from 20 to 28 June 2024. A total of 2007 respondents over the age of 18 were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

Earlier, 83% of Ukrainian citizens said they did not agree to the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the territory of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions within their administrative boundaries. These conditions, allegedly to end the war, were previously announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

