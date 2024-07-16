Ukrainians abroad who have not updated their data by 16 July will also be fined, - Ministry of Defence

Those Ukrainian citizens liable for military service abroad who have not updated their military registration data by 16 July will also be subject to administrative fines.

This was stated by Deputy Defence Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko in an interview on the YouTube channel "There are questions," Censor.NET reports.

At the same time, she noted that it would be more difficult to implement.

"Because a resolution on an administrative offence is created, the resolution must be adopted by a person, and he or she must pay a fine," the representative of the Ministry of Defence explained.

According to Chernohorenko, Ukrainians abroad "maintain ties with the state" and therefore have to fulfil their constitutional duties.

"There can be no separation here. Everything is the same - administrative responsibility. It will just be a little more difficult for the state to implement it. Given that people were forced to leave their country," she summarised.

