Explosion occurs in Kharkiv

Вибух у Харкові

On the afternoon of 16 July, an explosion was heard in Kharkiv again.

This was reported by Suspilne TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

At 13:38, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the northeast.

Read more: Powerful explosion occurs in Kherson

Earlier it was reported that a series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv on Tuesday morning.

explosion (1618) Kharkiv (1418)
