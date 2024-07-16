Explosion occurs in Kharkiv
On the afternoon of 16 July, an explosion was heard in Kharkiv again.
This was reported by Suspilne TV channel, Censor.NET reports.
At 13:38, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the northeast.
Earlier it was reported that a series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv on Tuesday morning.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password