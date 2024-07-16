EU to present plan for $50bn for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets ’very soon’, - Commissioner Gentiloni

The European Commission will present a draft plan to provide Ukraine with $50 billion in loans from frozen Russian assets "very soon".

This was stated by European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni, Censor.NET reports citing Bloomberg.

According to him, the plan to help Ukraine, based on the use of profits from frozen Russian assets, will be discussed by finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of Seven countries in Rio de Janeiro next week.

The start of this process is very urgent. That is why, and also because of the G7 meeting next week, the Commission is working intensively to get the proposal on the table as soon as possible, that is very soon," Gentiloni said.

The European Commissioner added that the European Commission's plan emphasises "continuity of support for Ukraine", as the EU wants to send a clear signal that "the G7 countries and other countries of the world will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes".

It is noted that the EU is looking for ways to circumvent the opposition to support for Ukraine from Hungary, the most pro-Russian EU country that currently holds the bloc's presidency. Budapest has blocked billions of euros of urgently needed military aid for Kyiv.