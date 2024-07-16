When heat subsides, power will be cut off less often - State Energy Supervision

After the heat wave in Ukraine subsides, we should expect a lower load on Ukraine's energy system.

This was stated by Ruslan Slobodyan, Head of the State Energy Supervision Service, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"First of all, due to the normalization of temperature conditions, which are currently above the climate norm. As soon as they become closer to normal, the volume of the introduced schedules is expected to decrease," said Slobodian.

He added that emergency repairs are currently being carried out around the clock, which will also have a positive impact.

"We hope to restore power in the near future, but I can't talk about detailed recovery plans and the reasons for that," he added.