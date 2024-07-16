Starting tomorrow, border guards will not allow men without military registration documents to leave Ukraine - Demchenko

Starting July 17, 2024, men aged 18 to 60 will not be allowed to leave Ukraine without a military ID.

This was announced during a telethon by the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, Censor.NET reports citing the Liga.

"Starting tomorrow, at 00:00, at checkpoints when citizens leave Ukraine, we will start checking the availability of military registration documents for men aged 18 to 60. This applies to all male citizens of Ukraine aged 18-60," the SBGS spokesman emphasized.

If a man does not have such a document, he will be denied crossing the border.

At the border, citizens can provide documents in any format - in the book form or a temporary military ID card, or it can be an electronic document. To do this, a QR code must be generated in Reserve+ so that border guards can read it.

Demchenko added that if border guards have any doubts about the data contained in the document or doubts about the authenticity of the document, the SBGS will check the information in the Oberih system.