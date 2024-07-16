Lithuania to transfer power equipment worth over EUR 50 million to Ukraine

Lithuania will provide Ukraine with energy assistance totaling more than 50 million euros.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The humanitarian cargo transferred by the companies includes more than 300 pieces of the essential equipment, including from Vilnius CHP-3, which will help restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure," the statement said.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko noted that the equipment donated by Lithuania will help restore the energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks.

Since March 2022, Ukraine has received 80 shipments of power equipment from Lithuania with a total weight of over 1,445 tons, including powerful autotransformers, current and voltage transformers, power transformers, backup power plants, and other equipment for repairs.

