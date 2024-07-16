Russia will pay 100,000 rubles for recruiting relatives and friends for war against Ukraine

The authorities of the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation will pay 100,000 rubles for each person whom Russians persuade to go to war against Ukraine.

This was announced by the governor of the region, Mikhail Evraev, Censor.NET reports citing The Moscow Times.

"The reward applies to all those who recruit volunteers to military enlistment offices or regional administrations to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defence," he said.

It is noted that the recruiter will receive the money after the recruit is enrolled in a military unit.

According to Evraev, the cost of recruiting a volunteer was previously estimated at 30,000 rubles. The amount was increased after the news from Tatarstan, where recruitment for the war against Ukraine was paid at 100,000 rubles. Recruitment is allowed for all Russians over the age of 18, with the exception of convicts and those under investigation.

The day before, Tatarstan hosted a 12-hour recruitment telethon "Join the Army of Victory", with participants calling every 10 minutes to sign a contract in the republic and receive 1.5 million rubles or persuade someone else to go to war and earn 100,000 rubles.

On 11 July, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that since the beginning of the year, 190,000 volunteers have signed contracts to go to war against Ukraine, and the average rate of recruitment is about 1,000 people per day.