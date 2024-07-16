Occupiers dropped 36 GABs in Kharkiv direction over last day - OTG "Kharkiv"

Russian invaders are actively using guided aerial bombs in the Kharkiv direction.

The spokesman for the OTG "Kharkiv" Yurii Povkh said this during a telethon, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET cites.

He said that over the past day, the invaders had carried out 20 air strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using 36 GABs. Povkh stressed that this trend has been going on for several days.

‘Our military has developed defences against the GAB, but I will not disclose these secrets. These developments are being used, but, unfortunately, we do not have parity in the air at the moment,' said the Kharkiv OTG spokesman.

Nevertheless, he said, Ukrainian defenders are effectively resisting the enemy's attempts to turn the operational situation in the Kharkiv direction in their favour and inflict significant losses on them.

In particular, over the past day, ruscists lost 2 armoured combat vehicles, 7 artillery systems, 4 vehicles, 3 units of special equipment and 27 UAVs in this area.

‘Our artillery destroyed 58 enemy shelters, one ammunition storage point and one UAV launch platform,’ said Povkh.

Read more: Enemy intensified activity in Kurakhove direction, fighting in all frontline areas in East - General Staff