40 countries have already joined coalition on return of Ukrainian children - Lubinets

40 countries have already joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I want to thank you, dear partners, for all the help we receive from you. As for international efforts, 40 countries are currently members of the international coalition (for the return of Ukrainian children - Ed.). I hope that this number will grow steadily," he said during the presentation of the special report "Reclamation. Russia's systemic policy of destroying children's Ukrainian identity".

Lubinets called on foreign partners to intensify efforts to obtain information on the number and location of Ukrainian children who have been deported to Russia or forcibly displaced within the TOT of Ukraine.

The Ombudsman also reminded that President Zelenskyy's special plan "Bring Kids Back UA" had been launched earlier.

"This plan includes various agencies, including law enforcement, and special attention is paid to cooperation with civil society. As a result, together we have managed to return 758 Ukrainian children from the territory of the Russian Federation and from the TOT of Ukraine," Lubinets added.

See more: Three children taken out of Vovchansk, hid from evacuation by parents. PHOTO