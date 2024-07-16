Ministry of Defence returns ammunition to Armed Forces of Ukraine that was sent for disposal as surplus

The Ministry of Defence has returned to the Armed Forces a significant amount of ammunition of various calibres that had been transferred to enterprises for disposal as surplus before the start of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine in 2014.

Thanks to the efforts of specialists from the Department of Alienation and Disposal of Surplus Military Property, the returned ammunition, after a thorough quality check, is already being used on the battlefield against the Russian occupiers, the Ministry of Defence said.

In particular, it is about

artillery rounds

ammunition for small arms;

component parts;

fuzes, etc.

Deputy Defence Minister Yurii Dzhyhyr said: "We are looking for internal reserves to provide Ukrainian soldiers with ammunition. We understand that today every shot, missile, and round is vital on the battlefield. Instead of disposing of ammunition, we "dispose of" the enemy with it. We give them a second life - we try to restore everything that can be repaired and further used. We are all working to support the frontline."