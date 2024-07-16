Some of Czech initiative’s shells are already at frontline - Shmyhal

The Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine is already in place. Some of these shells are already on the front line and are helping the Ukrainian Armed Forces to destroy Russian invaders.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this at a joint press conference with the head of the Czech government, Censor.NET reports.

According to Shmyhal, during his visit to the Czech Republic, one of the points of discussion was the Czech initiative to supply ammunition to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Prime Minister stressed that the initiative is already in place - the first 50,000 shells have already arrived in Ukraine. This ammunition has helped the Ukrainian Defence Forces improve their positions at the front.

"This initiative is already working - the first 50,000 shells are already in Ukraine. Some of them are already destroying the Russian occupiers on the front line. We have good prospects and hope for joint ammunition production projects in the future," the Prime Minister said.

In late June, Czech Defence Minister Jana Černohová said that the first batch of ammunition under the Czech initiative had already arrived in Ukraine.

Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

At the Munich Security Conference in February, Czech President Petr Pavel said that his country had found hundreds of thousands of shells for Ukraine, but that the project needed funding. He called on allies to help raise money to buy the weapons. A number of countries responded and contributed to the Czech initiative to purchase shells for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In total, almost 20 countries have joined Prague's idea.

As reported earlier, the Czech Republic has signed a contract for the first 180,000 pieces of artillery ammunition for Ukraine and is working on obtaining another 300,000 pieces.

The partner countries plan to supply Ukraine with half a million rounds of ammunition by the end of 2024 as part of the Czech initiative.