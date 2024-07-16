Parliament is discussing extension of deadline for updating data for persons liable for military service - Stefanchuk

The Verkhovna Rada is raising the issue of extending the deadline for updating military registration data for citizens liable for military service.

This was stated by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk during a briefing, LB reports, Censor.NET informs.

The Speaker of the Parliament noted that 16 July was the deadline for Ukrainians liable for military service to update their military registration data in the TCR, ASC or in the Reserve+ application. According to him, updating data is an important component of the war against Russia, and if someone postponed it to the last day, it is a matter of personal responsibility.

Answering the question of whether it is possible to extend the deadline for updating data, Stefanchuk said that such issues are raised in the Rada.

‘Whether the Verkhovna Rada will extend the deadline is currently being discussed, but I don't know whether it will find support at the Conciliation Board,’ the Speaker said.

Regarding fines for failure to update data, the speaker said that it is necessary to address ‘those bodies that are responsible for the implementation of a particular article of the law’.

As a reminder, after 16 July 2024, the 60 days for updating military registration data for citizens liable for military service aged 18 to 60 will expire.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine explained why it did not support the extension of the deadline for updating data. The defence ministry said that citizens have the opportunity to update their military records in a matter of minutes.

