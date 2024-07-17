Last day, most enemy attacks were near Novooleksandrivka - General Staff

During the past day, July 16, 2024, 112 combat clashes were recorded at the front.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to detailed information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using six missiles, as well as 71 airstrikes, dropping 119 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, he carried out more than 4,300 attacks, of which 121 were from rocket salvo systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes in the areas of populated areas, in particular, Liptsi, Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Mali Prohody, Staritsa, Vovchanski Khutory, and Veterynarne of the Kharkiv region; Mezhove, Novoselivka Persha, Vozdvizhenka, Timofiivka, Vovche, Hrodivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Katerynivka, and Elizavetivka of the Donetsk region.

Strikes at the enemy

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces carried out nine strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defense systems of the enemy, as well as hit the control center of the UAV and the "Buk" SAM.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

According to the General Staff, seven combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk settlements.

Nine attacks took place in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Andriivka, Pischane, Berestove, and Stepova Novoselivka.

The situation in the East

The General Staff informs that in the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times near Hrekivka, Makiivka, and Nevsky.

"In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 assaults by the Russian invaders near Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Vyimka, Pereiizne, and Severne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked seven times in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, and Opytne," the message reads.

The General Staff also informs that in the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched 11 attacks near Pivnichne, New York, and Toretsk.

"In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 24 assaults in the areas of the settlements of Progress, Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalinove, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske, where the invaders, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Novooleksandrivka." , - specified in the General Staff.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces repelled 23 attacks near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Paraskoviivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy carried out six assaults on our positions near Vodyane.

In the Hyliaypole and Orihiv directions, the occupiers will continue to try to knock Ukrainian units out of their positions. Four Russian attacks were unsuccessful in the areas of Marfopol, Mala Tokmachka, and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, one enemy assault took place near the Kozachi Laheri.

The situation in the North

The situation remains unchanged in the Volyn and Polissia directions. There were no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, carries out shelling of populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

In general, the losses of the Russian invaders last day amounted to 1110 people. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed 11 tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, 43 artillery systems, one MLRS, an air defense vehicle, 31 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 61 vehicles, and nine units of enemy special equipment.