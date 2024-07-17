Aid to Ukraine is supported not only by US leadership, but also by American people - United States Department of State

The people of the United States support continued aid to Ukraine.

This was stated by the representative of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, in response to a question about the possible termination of support for Kyiv in the event of the appointment of Ohio Senator JD Vance as vice president, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"It really comes down to not just what we support and what anyone else in public life supports, but what the American people support. And we've seen when it comes to Ukraine, the American people strongly support continued aid." - he explained.

According to Miller, it's not just about support from the American public, but bipartisan majorities in both houses of Congress.

"When the draft law on additional appropriations after obstacles finally passed the vote, we saw an overwhelming majority of votes in support of military aid," the State Department representative added.

It will be recalled that it was previously reported that Donald Trump chose Senator Vance, who previously criticized aid to Ukraine, as his candidate for vice president of the United States.

