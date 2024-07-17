Russia and China have started naval exercises in South China Sea

China and Russia have begun naval exercises with live gunfire in the South China Sea in the Pacific Ocean.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

The two countries were to deploy at least three ships for the three-day exercise, China's state-run Global Times newspaper reported, citing the Chinese Navy.

Russian mass media also report plans to conduct artillery fire as part of joint exercises.

Read more: European allies will cut investment in China if Beijing continues to help Moscow - Biden

It is noted that the exercises took place after the completion of a separate joint maritime patrol in the northern part of the Pacific Ocean, in which a detachment of ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet, including two corvettes, participated.

"The joint Sino-Russian patrol has contributed to the deepening of practical cooperation between the two countries in many directions and areas," Chinese Navy spokesman Wang Guangzheng told state-run CCTV.

The agency added that the ships left the Zhanjiang Naval Port in southern China's Guangdong Province on Monday, July 16.

Read more: China and Russia conduct joint naval exercises in Pacific Ocean