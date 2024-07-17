ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5204 visitors online
News
2 656 19

From 11:00 to 22:00, there will be four rounds of power cuts. Reason is increase in consumption during heatwave

Коли відключатимуть світло 17 липня

On 17 July 2024, emergency power outages in several regions were cancelled. There will be 4 stages of blackouts due to the heat.

Censor.NET reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

Thus, schedules of hourly outages will be in effect throughout the day.

At the same time, the emergency outage schedules that were in effect in several regions yesterday have been cancelled. Equipment at one of the power facilities was promptly repaired and put back into operation.

Ukrenergo noted that due to the increase in consumption during the heatwave, four rounds of blackouts will take effect from 11:00 to 22:00. From 22:00 to 24:00, three queues will be in effect.

Read more: Electricity consumption has reached maximum due to heat wave - "Ukrenergo"

Author: 

energy (578) electric power (475) energy outages (168)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 