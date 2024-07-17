From 11:00 to 22:00, there will be four rounds of power cuts. Reason is increase in consumption during heatwave

On 17 July 2024, emergency power outages in several regions were cancelled. There will be 4 stages of blackouts due to the heat.

Censor.NET reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

Thus, schedules of hourly outages will be in effect throughout the day.

At the same time, the emergency outage schedules that were in effect in several regions yesterday have been cancelled. Equipment at one of the power facilities was promptly repaired and put back into operation.

Ukrenergo noted that due to the increase in consumption during the heatwave, four rounds of blackouts will take effect from 11:00 to 22:00. From 22:00 to 24:00, three queues will be in effect.

