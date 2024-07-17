Trump on Putin: We got along well. I would tell him never to enter Ukraine

The current US presidential candidate, Donald Trump, said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would not have launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine during his term.

As Censor.NET informs, Trump said this in an interview with Bloomberg.

He noted that during his presidency "we were never threatened with war."

"Putin and I got along very well, we had a good relationship... He would never go to Ukraine. I said: 'Never, never go to Ukraine,'" said the 45th US president.

According to Trump, the current security situation in the world "could end in the Third World War."

"I didn't have a war... No war except ISIS. I took them out in a very short period. I was told it would take five years, and it took me almost no time, we knocked them out... Russia did not capture any territories," the former US president added.