Biden says that only health problems can force him to withdraw from election

American leader Joe Biden currently has no intention to stop participating in the election race.

US President Joe Biden said this in an interview with CBS News, Censor.NET informs.

Biden has said he is willing to leave the presidential race only if a doctor tells him he is dealing with a serious medical problem.

"If I had been diagnosed with some disease, if someone - doctors - came and said that you have such a problem," the US president answered the question about a possible withdrawal from the race.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Trump officially became the candidate for the presidency of the USA from the Republican Party. It was also reported that the Republican Party of the United States at its convention on July 15, 2024, chose J.D. Vance as the candidate for the position of Vice President of the United States as the running mate of Donald Trump.

It was also reported that Biden considers his chances of victory quite high.