Russian army regroups and prepares for new assaults in Kharkiv sector - OTG "Kharkiv"

Seven combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector in the vicinity of Hlyboke and Vovchansk over the last day. Russian troops are regrouping assault groups in this area.

According to Censor.NET, the press service of the Kharkiv military unit reported this in a telegram.

It is noted that since the beginning of the day, the Defence Forces have repelled five enemy attacks. Three more clashes continued as of the morning.

"The enemy is trying to regroup its assault groups from the 155th Separate Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet and the 18th Motorised Rifle Division of the 11th Army Corps near Hlyboke, and is also preparing assault groups from the 138th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the 6th Army for attacks in Vovchansk," OTG "Kharkiv" said.

In addition, the enemy launched 1 missile strike against the positions of Ukrainian troops, 20 air strikes (45 GABs) near the settlements of Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Mali Prokhody, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory and Veterynarne.

The occupants also carried out 49 strikes with kamikaze drones and fired 446 times.

"Enemy losses (irreversible and sanitary) amounted to 102 people. In our sector, the enemy lost 3 tanks, 1 anti-tank vehicle, 7 artillery systems, 10 vehicles, 2 units of special equipment and 38 UAVs destroyed or damaged. Forty-nine shelters and two ammunition storage sites were destroyed," the press service added.

