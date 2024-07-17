If we allow Ukraine to lose, it will bring Russia’s war against NATO closer - Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda believes that the West should oppose Russian aggression.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Wiadomosci.wp.

"Ukraine and the free world must stand together against Russian aggression and must win. Because if we allow Ukraine to lose, then Russia's potential war with the West will be extremely close," the Polish leader said.

According to Duda, if "Russian imperialism is not resisted and this hard blade of Putin is not blunted, then this voracious Russian monster will want to attack again and again."

The President of Poland noted that the West should not count the days until a possible confrontation with Russia, but act.

"We must do our work, aware of the threats. And we must act rationally and calmly. And it seems to me that this is exactly how we are acting today - we have significantly increased defense spending in Poland, and everyone, I hope, understands that they are necessary support.

Polish society also expects this, although it is a big sacrifice. But for now, the number one goal is Poland's security," Duda added.

Read more: Trump on lifting sanctions against Russia to end war in Ukraine: "I don’t like sanctions"