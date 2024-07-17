Unit of reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial systems will be created in each border guard combat brigade: Every day there will be more "good" Russians

A separate RUBAK unit will be created in each border guard combat brigade.

This was announced by the head of the State Border Guard Service, Serhii Deineko, during a visit to a unit of the "Revenge" brigade in the Bakhmut direction, Censor.NET reports, citing the press centre of the State Border Guard Service.

As noted, it was on the basis of "Revenge", the 3rd Border Guard Detachment named after the Hero of Ukraine, Colonel Yevhen Pikus, that the first structural unit of rapid response reconnaissance and surveillance unmanned aerial vehicles began to be formed. It was headed by Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Oleksiuk.

The Head of the Border Guard Agency thanked Lieutenant Colonel Oleksiuk and his colleagues for their effective combat work. He also assured that the newly created Rubak would receive all the necessary assistance from higher authorities.

"We are counting on quick results and more 'good' Russians every day," said Lieutenant General Serhii Deineko.