Verkhovna Rada passes draft law No. 11057 in first reading, which closes serious corruption holes in construction - Shabunin

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a draft law in the first reading that would oblige state customers to publish prices for certain construction materials on Prozorro.

The head of the AntAC, Vitaliy Shabunin, said this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Today I am grateful to the Verkhovna Rada, which adopted in the first reading a very important draft law No. 11057. It closes serious corruption gaps in construction. Including in the construction of fortifications. 276 MPs voted in favour. Such a powerful decision of the authorities helps to fight the narrative of "corrupt Ukraine" in the West, which is looking at our reconstruction with a sideways eye," he said.

Shabunin thanked the initiator of the bill, Anastasia Radina.

Read more: None of three options for economic booking will gain support in Verkhovna Rada - Stefanchuk

"Let me remind you of the essence of the draft law. Now it is IMPOSSIBLE to determine whether there is corruption in construction from the information on Prozorro. This is because government customers do not publish information on prices: the price of concrete, wood and other materials. Although they already have the estimate with prices, there is no need to create anything new. Is 100 million for the construction of a school a lot or a little? It's impossible to know without prices for building materials.

The bill will require all prices to be made public for journalists and citizens. This draft law is a forced quick fix. It is simply a crime to do nothing while prices for materials are sometimes inflated sixfold for the construction of fortifications alone," added the AntAC head.