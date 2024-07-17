Russia’s Belgorod region to create ’exclusion zone’ near border with Ukraine

The Russian authorities have decided to turn the districts of Belgorod region bordering Ukraine into an "exclusion zone" due to an "extremely difficult operational situation".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Moscow Times.

According to the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the authorities of the Belgorod region will restrict entry to 14 settlements with an "extremely difficult operational situation" from 23 July.

"If residents want to come, they will need to apply to the heads of the settlements or heads of municipalities. Only adult men will be allowed in according to strict regulations: in an armoured vehicle with an electronic warfare device, wearing personal protective equipment - body armour and a helmet - and accompanied by military personnel," Gladkov added.