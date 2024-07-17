More than 1.4 million Ukrainians have updated their personal data in ASCs

Over 60 days, by July 16, more than 1.4 million Ukrainians used the service to clarify the data of persons liable for military service in the ASCs.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Censor.NET reports.

"For 60 days, employees of ASCs across Ukraine have been advising citizens on updating their data, installing the Reserve+ mobile application, etc. 9,000 administrators were involved in the process... In total, 1,418,930 applications for updating the data of persons liable for military service were generated during this period," the statement said.

As noted, Ukrainians were most active in requesting data clarification in the following regions:

Kyiv region

Lviv region

Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv city

Odesa region.

It is also reported that as of today, data updates are possible only in the TCR and in the Reserve+ application.

Earlier it was reported that citizens liable for military service will be able to find out about the fine for untimely updates of their military registration data in the Diia mobile application. They will not be fined automatically.