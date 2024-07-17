Russians are forming list of mines in occupied territories of Donetsk region for ’privatisation’ - National Resistance Centre

Russians continue to loot in the temporarily occupied territories. A list of mines for so-called privatisation is being compiled in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the National Resistance Centre (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

"The occupation administration of the TOT in the Donetsk region has begun to compile lists of mines that have not yet been closed and will soon be put up for sale. It should be noted that for the occupiers, this means the transfer of property to related structures, which then cut the equipment for metal," the statement said.

According to the NRC, the occupation administration itself does not hide the fact that the region has to "reorient the economy", which means that they have announced further closure of mines.

"The mines themselves usually become the property of the Kadyrov clan, which unofficially governs the region," the NRC added.