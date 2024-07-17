Resident of Novohrodivka, who sent information to occupiers about locations of Ukrainian defenders, is sentenced to 13 years - Prosecutor General’s Office

A resident of Novohrodivka, who collaborated with the enemy, was sentenced by the court for collaboration (Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.



As noted, the woman was sentenced to 13 years in prison with confiscation of property.

It was proved that in 2023, a resident of Novohrodivka met a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces on a banned social network. During February 2023, she sent the interlocutor information about the locations of Ukrainian defenders via Telegram. In addition, the representative of the Russian troops was interested in information about industrial enterprises in the region, educational institutions, hospitals, etc.

While communicating with the enemy, the woman realized that the coordinates she provided could be used by the enemy army to launch strikes.



The woman was reportedly waiting for the court's verdict in a pre-trial detention center. At the court hearing, she did not plead guilty to the alleged crime. However, given the complete and substantiated evidence provided by prosecutors, the court brought a guilty verdict.

