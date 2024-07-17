Occupiers plan to reinforce their units in Toretsk direction with two more brigades - ’Khortytsia’ OSGT

In order to conduct active operations in the Toretsk direction, the occupiers plan to strengthen their units with two more brigades.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by the spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops (OSGT), Nazar Voloshyn.

"There is information that the occupiers intend to reinforce their units with two more brigades to carry out active operations. There is also information from intercepted radio exchanges between the occupiers that there are women in the enemy's subversive reconnaissance group," Voloshyn said.

According to him, the enemy has recently been conducting its assaults with infantry in the amount of a squad to a company. The spokesman stressed that the enemy is trying to put pressure in the Toretsk direction, active hostilities continue daily.

"Combat actions with the enemy are taking place on the outskirts of the city. The occupation army is trying to capture the city, despite the losses of its personnel and equipment," the OSGT said.

Voloshyn also said that the enemy had dropped 11 bombs in the area over the past day.

"The defence forces continue to steadfastly hold their lines and positions, deplete the enemy, inflict significant losses in manpower, weapons and military equipment on the Russian troops, and take measures to strengthen the defence's resilience," the spokesman stressed.