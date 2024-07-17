European Commission supports allocation of almost EUR 4.2 billion to Ukraine - Shmyhal

The European Commission supports the allocation of almost €4.2 billion to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility programme.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

‘This significant assistance will strengthen our macro-financial stability amid the ongoing struggle for freedom,’ Shmyhal said.

He noted that after receiving these funds, the total amount of funding from the EU under the Ukraine Facility will reach €12 billion.

The Prime Minister also thanked the European Commission for its positive assessment of Ukraine's progress and President Ursula von der Leyen for her continued support.

‘Together, we are implementing structural reforms and working towards our common future,’ Shmyhal added.