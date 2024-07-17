ENG
Almost 4.7 million people liable for military service have updated their registration details, including more than 3 million through Reserve+

4,690,496 persons liable for military service updated their registration details from 18 May to 16 July.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

The ministry reminded that, at the request of the Law on Mobilisation, persons liable for military service had to update their data within 2 months, from 18 May to 16 July 2024.

According to the results of the update, almost 4.7 million Ukrainians fulfilled their duty.

Of these, military registration data was updated through:

  • Territorial centres for recruitment and social support: 510,203 people
    Administrative service centres: 1,152,227 people
    Reserve+: 3,028,066 people

As previously reported, citizens liable for military service will be able to find out about the fine for late updates of their military registration data in the Diia mobile application. They will not be automatically fined.

