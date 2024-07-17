DELTA combat system has successfully passed information security test and is ready to be used on battlefield - MoD

The DELTA combat system has successfully passed an information security audit, confirming the compliance of its integrated information security system (ISIS) with the established requirements. The independent audit was conducted by one of the leading international consulting companies.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"For the first time in the history of Ukraine, a military system has been certified according to the standards used in NATO countries. Before that, similar systems were tested according to 20-year-old standards that have lost their relevance," said Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov.

As noted, the system's cybersecurity diagnostics lasted a month and a half. It analyzed 162 information security measures used in the DELTA system. The system is built on modern technologies and meets the requirements for cyber defense.

Read more: "Diia" will allow to find out about penalty from TCR for untimely data updates - Defence Ministry

"In times of war, the security of combat systems is a priority. The path that DELTA has taken will become an example for other state systems, both combat and non-combat," added Yurii Myronenko, Head of the State Special Communications Service.

The next step is reportedly the commissioning of DELTA by the Defense Forces. The system should be widely used in combat units to ensure technological superiority over the enemy.

What is the DELTA system?

DELTA is a combat system that allows you to plan operations and see the battlefield in real time, exchange information within a unit, brigade, group, and, if necessary, with allies. More than 600,000 objects about the enemy's location are added to the system every month, while more than 4 million enemy objects are viewed by the military.

Read more: 65 thousand Ukrainians abroad have updated their registration details - Ministry of Defense

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian combat system DELTA was highly praised by NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation General Philip Lavin and Deputy Chief of Staff for NATO Capabilities Vice Admiral Jeffrey W. Hughes.