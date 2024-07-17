DTEK: Power grids in Kyiv region were damaged due to bad weather, emergency shutdowns were introduced

Emergency blackouts were introduced in the Kyiv region as a result of bad weather.

This was reported by DTEK, Censor.NET reports.



"The storm caused emergency power outages in the Kyiv region. Bucha and Vyshhorod districts suffered the most from the force of nature.



DTEK's power engineers are already eliminating the consequences of accidents on the ground," the statement said.

According to weather forecasters, a thunderstorm is also expected tomorrow, so DTEK power engineers will work until the power is restored to all homes in the region.

Read more: Tomorrow’s power outage: from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., two thirds of consumers will be without electricity - Ukrenergo

DTEK was also urged not to disregard safety rules and not to approach power lines.