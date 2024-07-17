Implementation of comprehensive action program "Saving lives of servicemen" started in AFU on behalf of Syrskyi - General Staff

On behalf of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have completed the development and started implementing a comprehensive action program "Saving the lives of servicemen."

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

According to the General Staff, the program "Saving the Lives of Servicemen" is a universal system for each unit, the key priority of which is to save the lives of our soldiers.

Special attention will be paid to:

improving the training of Ukrainian defenders;

improving the quality of their education;

improving the provision of medical care at all stages;

providing recreation for personnel performing combat missions and a number of other measures.

An important aspect of the program is the actions of unit commanders, as they bear maximum responsibility for the safety of their personnel. "We are fighting for our land, but the life of a Ukrainian soldier is the most important thing. Positions can be regained, but lives cannot."

It is emphasized that work on the practical implementation of the program will continue under the personal control of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.