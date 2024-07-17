The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to perform combat tasks on the left bank of the Dnipro River, in particular near the village of Krynky.

However, it is noted that, in fact, most of the main positions of Ukrainian troops in the village of Krynky were destroyed to the ground as a result of intense, combined and prolonged enemy fire.

It should be added that the village was also almost completely destroyed by enemy shelling.

"At the same time, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold their positions and footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River, destroying the occupiers and inflicting significant losses on the Russian army," the Marine Corps emphasized.

Earlier, some media outlets reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had withdrawn from the village of Krynky, on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region.