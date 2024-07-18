Discussions on second peace summit contain "unacceptable approaches for Russia" - Lavrov

The discussions on the second Peace Summit regarding Ukraine contain approaches that are unacceptable to Russia.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this at a press conference at the UN.

As noted, he said that the discussions for the second Peace Summit are based on the "Zelenskyy formula", "the unacceptability of which has long been known to everyone".

"Speaking about what [the participants of the potential second Peace Summit] will do there, everyone, one way or another, formulated completely unilateral approaches that are absolutely unacceptable to us - and to many others who are sincerely interested in peace," Lavrov said.

Read more: Hungary’s Foreign Minister Szijjarto meets with Lavrov in US: they talked about Ukraine