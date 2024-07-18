General Staff of AFU provided clarification on procedure for recruiting with written consent from commanders of military units

The Main Personnel Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has clarified the procedure for recruiting citizens who voluntarily apply for mobilization with written consent from military unit commanders.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the website of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff provided a brief description of the procedure for engaging conscript volunteers during mobilization with written consent from military unit commanders:

Citizens of Ukraine using online job search platforms Lobby X, Work.ua, Robota.ua, and OLX work through the territorial recruitment and social support centers (from now on referred to as the TCRSS) or recruitment centers of the military branches (services), as well as recruitment centers at the ASC, receive information on vacant positions and, following an interview with authorized representatives of military units, receive written consent (letters of recommendation) from the commanders of military units of the priority recruitment for their mobilization. After receiving written consent from the commander of the military unit included in the priority list, the candidate (volunteer) applies to the TCRSS, where he/she undergoes preliminary professional and psychological selection, medical examination, and is sent to the training military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for basic military training, after which he/she is sent for further military service exclusively to military units, in accordance with the written consent. In addition, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs the TCRSS, training military units (subunits) about the military units that are identified as PRIORITY for manning (the list of which may be specified in accordance with the requests of troops (forces) and decisions of the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine). At the same time, the commander of a military unit of non-priority recruitment, before giving written consent to a candidate selected for military service, must file a petition with justification and lists of such candidates to the military command and control body according to their subordination. The relevant military command and control bodies summarise these lists of candidates for subordinate military units and send them in accordance with the established procedure to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for permission to give written consent to further conscription and assignment, after completion of basic military training, to those military units of non-priority recruitment that have filed the relevant petitions.

Read also on Censor.NET: 10,000 people applied to recruitment centers, about a thousand of them are already military personnel - Ministry of Defence