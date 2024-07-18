Explosion occurred in suburbs of Dnipro: Occupants’ reconnaissance UAV was shot down (updated)
On the morning of 18 July, during an air raid alert, an explosion was heard in Dnipro.
This was reported by "Suspilne" TV channel, Censor.NET informs.
An air alert has been declared in eastern Ukraine.
The Air Force has warned of a missile threat to Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions.
The head of the RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said that a Russian reconnaissance UAV had been shot down over the region.
