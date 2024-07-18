Rocket attack on Kyiv on July 8: 23 victims are being treated, including 3 children

As of July 18, 23 victims of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv on July 8 are still receiving inpatient treatment in medical facilities.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, 23 victims of the attack on Kyiv on July 8 are receiving inpatient treatment in the capital's medical facilities. Three of them are children.

Out of 20 adults, two are in serious condition," he said.

As reported, on the morning of July 8, the occupiers launched rockets on the territory of Ukraine, the main strike was on Kyiv and the Dnipro.

As a result of the rocket attack on Kyiv, damage was recorded in 7 districts of the city - in Solomyansk, Dnipro, Darnytsky, Svyatoshyn, Desnyan, Shevchenkiv, and Holosiiv.

Later, it became known that in Kyiv, the premises of Ohmatdyt were hit and destroyed. As a result of the Russian attack, hospital buildings were damaged, some buildings of the medical facility were destroyed, windows and panes were broken. More than 600 patients were evacuated from the largest multidisciplinary children's hospital in Ukraine "Okhmatdita", 100 of them - to other hospitals, 50 people were injured, including 7 children.

Also in Kyiv, a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district was hit: one entrance was completely destroyed, 12 people died.

During a rocket attack on July 8, the ADONIS medical center on the left bank of Kyiv was destroyed. Five doctors and two patients died. The premises of the ISIDA Livoberezhna ambulatory medical care branch, which is located in this building, were also damaged.