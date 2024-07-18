EU should create pan-European air defense system - von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who is running for re-election, stated the importance of creating a pan-European air defense system.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

She emphasized the need to intensify efforts on the EU's defense policy, including the creation of a separate position of European Commissioner before increasing investments.

"We must create joint European projects, such as a full-fledged air defense system, the Air Shield. Not only to protect our airspace, but also to send a clear and powerful signal of unity. European unity in the field of defense," she emphasized.

See more: Air defense shot down all attack drones and 2 guided air missiles at night - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS