NATO aid coordination mission to Ukraine will be operational in September - Stoltenberg

The NATO mission in Germany to coordinate support for Ukraine will start working in September.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Reuters, this was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after arriving at the meeting of the European Political Community in Great Britain.

"We agreed to create a command to coordinate and provide security and training assistance for Ukraine. This mission will become operational in September, it will have 700 people in Germany... It will provide support and security assistance to Ukraine and coordinate the efforts of NATO allies," he said.

Read more: NATO appoints Turner as special representative to Ukraine

Also remind, earlier it was reported that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg appointed Patrick Turner as the senior representative in Ukraine.