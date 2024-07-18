Authorization to strike Russia with Western weapons did not lead to escalation. Therefore, we must act bravely - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the authorization of strikes on Russia with Western weapons blocked dictator Putin's attempts to expand the war.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this at the inaugural plenary session of the European Political Community Summit.

"We did not allow Russia to advance in the Kharkiv region. That's it. Putin has sacrificed tens of thousands of his citizens, but he has achieved nothing. Nothing important and significant. This was made possible by the bravery of our soldiers and the bravery of our partners who lifted restrictions on the use of weapons near the border.

Did this lead to an escalation? No, it did not. On the contrary. It blocked Putin's attempts to expand the war. Did Putin react in any way? No, he didn't. Even when Russian missiles hit Okhmatdyt, children with cancer, it only demonstrated the evil that Russia has been demonstrating since the beginning of the war. We must act as bravely as possible to achieve results," the President emphasized.

Russian attack on Okhmatdyt on 8 July

On the morning of 8 July, ruscists launched a missile attack on Kyiv. A rocket hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Vitalii Klytschko said.

As a result of the Russian attack, the hospital buildings were damaged, some of the medical facility's buildings were destroyed, and windows and glass were smashed. Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care and operating theatres.

Okhmatdyt Director Volodymyr Zhovnir addressed the UN Security Council on the consequences of the Russian missile attack on the hospital.

Every family with children who suffered as a result of an enemy attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv on 8 July will receive a cash payment of UAH 10,800 per family member.

The Russian X-101 cruise missile that destroyed the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv on 8 July was equipped with Western-made components. This is evidence of Moscow's success in circumventing sanctions.

On 10 July, a boy who was in Okhmatdyt during the rocket attack on 8 July died in hospital

One of the pilots of the Russian 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division passed documents on the activities of his military unit and private photos of the command staff to the Ukrainian intelligence via a chatbot after the attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital.

